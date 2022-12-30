Govt introduces National Geospatial Policy to promote startups, advanced tech

NEW DELHI: After liberalising the use of geospatial data under the draft geospatial data policy in February last year, the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday notified the National Geospatial Policy, 2022.
NEW DELHI: After liberalising the use of geospatial data under the draft geospatial data policy in February last year, the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday notified the National Geospatial Policy, 2022.
The 13-year guideline aims to promote the country's geospatial data industry and develop a national framework to use such data for improving citizen services, and more.
The 13-year guideline aims to promote the country's geospatial data industry and develop a national framework to use such data for improving citizen services, and more.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Besides developing geospatial infrastructures, skill and knowledge, standards, businesses, among others, the policy aims to develop high resolution topographical survey and mapping, and a high-accuracy digital elevation model for the entire country by 2030.
“The policy takes it further by laying down an overarching framework for holistic development of the geospatial ecosystem. It spells out the vision, goals for industry, and outlines the strategies for achieving them. It seeks to develop geospatial infrastructures, skill and knowledge, standards, businesses, promote innovation, and strengthen the national and sub-national arrangements for generation and management of geospatial information," the ministry said in a notification.
The policy will seek to develop a national geospatial data framework, and enable “easy availability" of data to businesses and general public. By 2025, the government will seek to put in place a legal framework that “supports liberalisation of the geospatial sector, and democratisation of data for enhanced commercialisation with value added services."
The government will also look to improve availability and access of “better location data" for companies, including private organisations, by 2025.
The government will look to establish an Integrated Data and Information Framework, under which a Geospatial Knowledge Infrastructure (GKI) will be developed by 2030.
By 2035, goals of usage of geospatial data will include mapping of sub-surface infrastructure in major cities and towns across India, and development of high resolution, accurate bathymetric geospatial data (resources and economy of inland waters, and sea surface topography of shallow and deep seas) to support India’s ‘Blue Economy’.