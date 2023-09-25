Govt issues ‘high severity’ warning to Apple users. Check out the list of affected devices here1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Indian government warns Apple users of vulnerabilities in WebKit browser engine that could allow attackers to take control of their devices. Users should update their devices immediately.
Apple users are at risk! The Indian government issued a high-severity warning to Apple users and cautioned them about multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to take control of their devices, according to media reports.
