Apple users are at risk! The Indian government issued a high-severity warning to Apple users and cautioned them about multiple vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to take control of their devices, according to media reports.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, stated that the vulnerability is in the WebKit browser engine that is used by Safari and other browsers. It comes in Apple products including iPhones and watches.

In an official statement, the CERT-IN said, “These vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to certificate validation issue in the Security component, an issue in the Kernel, and an error in the Webkit component. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests."

The list of affected devices includes:

1) Apple iOS versions prior to 16.7 and iPadOS versions prior to 16.7

2) Apple macOS Moneterey versions prior to 12.7

3) Apple watchOS versions prior to 9.6.3

4) Apple iOS versions prior to 17.0.1 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.0.1

5) Apple Safari versions prior to 16.6.1

6) Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6

7) Apple watchOS versions prior to 10.0.1

Users who wish to secure their personal data should right away update their devices to the most recent watchOS, tvOS, and macOS versions, the national nodal body advises that manages cybersecurity-related issues across several releases.

Attackers might be able to access Apple watches, TVs, iPhones, and MacBooks if software weaknesses are not fixed, media reports stated. The required updates from Apple are also available on the official website, cert-in.org.in, to resolve this problem.

