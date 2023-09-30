The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a high severity rating warning on Saturday of multiple vulnerabilities in the popular internet browser Google Chrome. The national nodal agency for cyber crimes outlined the various gaps in the browser that can be exploited by hackers or other cyber criminals.

CERT-In said that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or cause a denial-of-service condition on the targeted system

“These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to heap buffer overflow in vp8 encoding in libvpx; use-after-free error in Passwords and Extensions. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by executing a specially crafted HTML page," CERT-In said in a release.

“Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions or cause a denial-of-service condition on the targeted system," it added.

The agency also mentioned a note that said the vulnerability under CVE-2023-5217 is being exploited in the wild. Users are advised to patch the vulnerable devices immediately. It means that the cybercriminals are already exploiting the vulnerabilities under CVE-2023-5217 and the agency has asked the users of the Chrome version to patch the devices immediately.

Solution

While sharing the solution for the problem and to keep the users safe from the vulnerabilities, CERT-In also shared the link to appropriate updates shared by Google Chrome. In case users are facing issues or just want to remain on the safer side they can copy-paste the link given below and apply the appropriate updates.

Link to the updates: https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2023/09/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_27.html

CERT In is India's nodal agency to respond to the computer security incidents when they occur.

