Govt issues warning for Google Chrome users about multiple vulnerabilities. Here's the solution
CERT-In said that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or cause a denial-of-service condition
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a high severity rating warning on Saturday of multiple vulnerabilities in the popular internet browser Google Chrome. The national nodal agency for cyber crimes outlined the various gaps in the browser that can be exploited by hackers or other cyber criminals.