Govt launches QSim to aid quantum computing research in India

Quantum computing has been an area of focus for the government since 2020. “We are coming to an era where the traditional computing power growth, through the traditional means of silicon and semiconductor power is drawing to a close. We’re not going to see the next generation of computing power growth come from a combination of software, new architectures and an overall system redesign and paradigm," said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and IT. “That is where Quantum Computing comes in and is clearly going to be at the cutting edge of future demands of computing power. QSim is a gateway for Indian scientists to take us in that direction," he added.