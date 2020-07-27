The Ministry of Earth Sciences today launched a mobile application 'Mausam' for India Meteorological Department (IMD) in order to enable users to track weather updates among other features, to enhance forecast as well as warning services of the government.

Launching the app on IMD's Foundation Day Celebrations today, the ministry also mentioned that the application is now available on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store for download.

"This Mobile App is dedicated to the general public and designed to communicate the weather information and forecasts in a lucid manner without technical jargons," an official release said.

Apart from weather forecasts, users can access radar images and be proactively warned of impending weather events.

Here is a lowdown on all the features available on 'Mausam' app:

Current Weather: Data on current temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction for 200 cities updated 8 times a day. Information on Sunrise and, sunset and moonrise and moonset are also provided.

Nowcast: This feature showcases three-hourly warnings of localized weather phenomena and their intensity issued for about 800 stations, and districts of India by State Meteorological Centres of IMD. In case of severe weather, its impact also is included in the warning.

City Forecast: Information on the past 24 hours and 7-day forecast of weather conditions around 450 cities in India is added in the app.

Warnings: Alerts issued twice a day for all districts for the next five days in colour code (Red, Orange and Yellow) to warn citizens of approaching dangerous weather. The colour code Red is the most severe category urging authorities to take action, Orange code prompts authorities and public to be alert and Yellow code prompts authorities and public to keep themselves updated.

Radar products: Latest Station wise radar products updated every 10 minutes

"The Mausam mobile app will be an important tool for dissemination of weather information and warnings in an attractive and user friendly manner which will meet the requirements of public," the statement added.

The mobile app has been designed and developed jointly by ICRISAT’s Digital Agriculture & Youth (DAY) team, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and India Meteorological Department.

