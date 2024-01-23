Govt panel to discuss 5G deployment concerns near airports, telcos urge removal of restrictions
Discussions are ongoing between DGCA, DoT, telecom companies, airline operators, and aircraft manufacturers to resolve the issue of interference caused by outdated altimeters in aircraft due to wider frequencies caught by 5G.
A government panel led by Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood has been assigned the task of resolving the issue surrounding the rollout of 5G services in and around airports, as per an Economic Times report. The focus of these discussions will be on concerns related to aircraft and passenger safety.