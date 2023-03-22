Govt plans launch of 6G tech by 2030

Speeds of up to 1 Tbps are expected to ease machine-to-machine and human-to-machine interactions and transform the development and use of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), mobile edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other technologies, according to the vision document. By 2030, the government expects spectrum requirements to double from current levels as India works to provide 100 Mbps connectivity to all people or achieve significant 5G coverage in the next seven years.

