Govt proposes nat’l framework to boost use of blockchain

The platform’s research components will be developed with intermediate milestones comprising a basic framework for implementation and integration with existing infrastructure and services, reference implementations of real-life projects and sandbox environments for developing and testing applications. “The national strategy on blockchain provides a holistic framework for building a blockchain infrastructure for the nation. We, as an industry, are looking forward to collaborate with the government," said Ashish Singhal, founder and chief executive officer, Coinswitch Kuber, a crypto exchange.