Govt raises alarm over critical vulnerability in TP-Link routers: How to protect your device
Indian CERT-In issues advisory on critical security flaw in TP-Link routers, allowing remote attackers to execute unauthorized code. Immediate patching of affected models recommended to prevent potential cyberattacks.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an urgent advisory regarding a critical security flaw found in TP-Link routers, a brand extensively used across India's internet infrastructure. CERT-In, renowned for its swift identification of security flaws in popular software and devices from companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Mozilla, has highlighted this significant threat that may not be immediately obvious to many users.