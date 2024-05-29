Indian CERT-In issues advisory on critical security flaw in TP-Link routers, allowing remote attackers to execute unauthorized code. Immediate patching of affected models recommended to prevent potential cyberattacks.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an urgent advisory regarding a critical security flaw found in TP-Link routers, a brand extensively used across India's internet infrastructure. CERT-In, renowned for its swift identification of security flaws in popular software and devices from companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Mozilla, has highlighted this significant threat that may not be immediately obvious to many users.

TP-Link routers, which are integral in connecting devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to the internet via wireless networks, are at the center of this concern. These devices act as intermediaries between users and their internet service providers, enabling seamless internet access without the need for physical cables.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability identified in TP-Link routers could allow remote attackers to execute unauthorized code with elevated privileges on the affected system. This specific flaw is present in TP-Link Archer models preceding version C5400X(EU)_V1_1.1.7 Build 20240510.

The vulnerability stems from improper neutralization of special elements within a binary file called "rf test," which exposes a network service susceptible to unauthenticated command injection. CERT-In explains that if this flaw is exploited, remote attackers can execute commands with heightened access rights on the affected system without requiring authentication.

To address this critical issue, CERT-In advises immediate patching of TP-Link software. Additionally, users are urged to adopt several proactive measures to enhance the security of their Wi-Fi networks and protect against potential threats:

Regular Firmware Updates: Ensure that router firmware is regularly updated to incorporate the latest security patches released by manufacturers. Change Default Credentials: Modify default login credentials to prevent exploitation using commonly known usernames and passwords. Enable Strong Encryption: Use WPA3 or WPA2 encryption to protect data transmissions from being intercepted. Disable Remote Management: Turn off remote management features to reduce the risk of unauthorized access to router settings from the internet. By taking these steps, users can significantly mitigate the risks associated with this vulnerability and secure their networks against potential cyberattacks.

