Govt revises broadband connectivity, raises minimum download speed to 2 Mbps
- As of November 30, 2022, India had about 825.4 million broadband subscribers, of which 793.5 million were wireless broadband users
The government has revised the definition of broadband connectivity. The Cente has specified a higher minimum download speed of 2 Mbps (megabits per second). Earlier, the definition notified by the Telecom Department in July 2013 had benchmarked it to 512 kbps (kilobits per second) as minimum download speed.
