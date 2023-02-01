Govt to setup 100 labs to develop applications using 5G services: FM
- These labs, the minister said, will be set up in the engineering institutions. Aim of these apps will be to offer a new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama presented the Union Budget 2023 in the parliament today. The minister made some major announcements during her one-hour speech. One such announcement was the decision to set up 100 labs to develop applications using 5G services.
