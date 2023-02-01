Govt to setup 100 labs to develop applications using 5G services: FM

In her budget speech, the minister also said that the government will support battery energy storage systems with a capacity of 4,000 MWH. “To steer the economy on the sustainable development path, Battery Energy Storage Systems with capacity of 4,000 MWH will be supported with 18 Viability Gap Funding. A detailed framework for Pumped Storage Projects will also be formulated," FM said.

