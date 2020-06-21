Govt warns about phishing attack. What you should do to stay safe

Govt warns about phishing attack. What you should do to stay safe2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
The agency released an advisory on its website which contains simple steps that one can follow to avoid being a victim of a phishing attack
Indian cybersecurity agency Cert-In has warned Indian citizens about a potential cyber threat in the form of a phishing attack. The cybersecurity firm has claimed that “malicious actors" will be using email IDs of lakhs of people in order to get their sensitive information.
The agency has claimed that the attack will begin today and that users need to be extremely cautious with unsolicited emails even double-check the mails that they receive from known contacts.
The agency released an advisory on its website which contains simple steps that one can follow to avoid being a victim of a phishing attack.
Here’s how users should deal with suspicious mails, links, websites
The agency has also asked user to report any unusual activity immediately to incident@cert-in.org.in with relevant logs, email headers for the analysis of the attacks and taking further appropriate actions.
