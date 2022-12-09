Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Govt weighs tightening IT rules to halt blacklisting

Govt weighs tightening IT rules to halt blacklisting

1 min read . 09 Dec 2022Gulveen Aulakh
We are absolutely determined to make the internet a safe and trusted place for all of our digital nagriks (citizens), said Rajeev Chandrashekhar. (PTI)

Chandrashekhar added that the government would consider the unfolding events and that discussions around such issues could be included in the upcoming Digital India Act, which will be put up for public consultation soon

The government can look at strengthening the amended information technology (IT) Rules to deter social media platforms from shadow-banning user accounts to make their posts less or no longer visible, said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, terming the findings as shocking and attempt to weaponize misinformation.

The government can look at strengthening the amended information technology (IT) Rules to deter social media platforms from shadow-banning user accounts to make their posts less or no longer visible, said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, terming the findings as shocking and attempt to weaponize misinformation.

“We are absolutely determined to make the internet a safe and trusted place for all of our digital nagriks (citizens). If our rules, as amended today, deliver on that because the platforms recognize the intention of the government to do that, so be it. But if the rules do not, then we will have to do something else," he said.

“We are absolutely determined to make the internet a safe and trusted place for all of our digital nagriks (citizens). If our rules, as amended today, deliver on that because the platforms recognize the intention of the government to do that, so be it. But if the rules do not, then we will have to do something else," he said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Chandrashekhar added that the government would consider the unfolding events and that discussions around such issues could be included in the upcoming Digital India Act, which will be put up for public consultation soon.

The minister was responding to the Twitter Files Part Two revelations by independent journalist Bari Weiss, which showed that the social media giant was secretly “blacklisting" some tweets and accounts of users without their knowledge, and how the company used “visibility filtering" to effectively “shadow ban" users to limit the visibility of tweets on the platform. It showed that the platform was not only actively involved in figuring out whose content went there but actively involved in shaping the emphasis of conversations.

“Twitter was playing God against the ethos of any liberal democracy," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP