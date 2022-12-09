Govt weighs tightening IT rules to halt blacklisting

The minister was responding to the Twitter Files Part Two revelations by independent journalist Bari Weiss, which showed that the social media giant was secretly “blacklisting" some tweets and accounts of users without their knowledge, and how the company used “visibility filtering" to effectively “shadow ban" users to limit the visibility of tweets on the platform. It showed that the platform was not only actively involved in figuring out whose content went there but actively involved in shaping the emphasis of conversations.