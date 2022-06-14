Govt's IT spends to jump 12% to $9.5 bn: Gartner

“Contrary to the worldwide spending, all segments will experience growth in India in 2022," Apeksha Kaushik, principal analyst, Gartner, said in an interview. Global geopolitical tensions and looming recession in the US are not expected to have much impact on India, she added. While software spends by the Union government will grow at the fastest pace globally at a record 28% and cross the $2 billion mark in 2022, IT services is likely to post 13.4% growth to reach $2.4 billion.