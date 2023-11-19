‘Govts should access the best tech, not reinvent the wheel’
Countries aspiring to build large language models from scratch may risk falling behind: Nadella
SEATTLE, WA : In May, Sam Altman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Microsoft-backed OpenAI who was fired on Friday, had stirred a hornet’s nest, commenting on India’s attempt to develop a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool like ChatGPT, terming it “hopeless", while responding to a question by Rajan Anandan, the managing director of Peak XV Partners, and a former head of Google India. Altman later clarified that his response was “…really taken out of context! (and that the)...question was about competing with us with $10 million (as opposed to $100 million), which I do think is not going to work..."