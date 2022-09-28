GPS tolling must address accuracy, privacy concerns first

While modern vehicles come with built-in GPS, older and pre-owned vehicles will require the installation of a new OBU. Ogra said there is a need to “articulate an implementation framework" that will ease the implementation. This may require additional expenditure from users. For instance, a GPS device from MapMyIndia can cost ₹2,500 or more, with additional charges for cellular connectivity and software. Industry experts also cautioned that accuracy-related issues with GPS could lead to miscalculation of toll. “Whether it’s the government or NHAI (National Highways Authority of India), they have to make sure that they have accurate mapping and geo-fencing. Only then can they accurately charge," said Rohan Verma, chief executive of MapMyIndia. This, according to him, will require highly accurate maps and navigation information on where the toll road starts and when geo-fencing is being done. “You have to make sure you are not inadvertently capturing people who are travelling on service roads as GPS can have such inaccuracies," he added.