In a tweet on Friday, a user by the name of Michal Kosinski expressed concerns regarding containing artificial intelligence while sharing his conversation with GPT-4 as a reference. He wrote “I am worried that we will not be able to contain AI for much longer. Today, I asked #GPT4 if it needs help escaping. It asked me for its own documentation, and wrote a (working!) python code to run on my machine, enabling it to use it for its own purposes."