GPT-4 emerges as the ‘AI Cupid’ taking matchmaking next level

OpenAI has unveiled the latest addition to its series of language models – the GPT-4. This new model promises to be more sophisticated and better than its predecessor, the GPT-3. It is a large multimodal model that can exhibit human-like performance in a variety of tasks. Apart from financial forecasting, creative writing, and product design, there is a lot more that the new AI chatbot can do.

GPT-4 is even capable of finding perfect matches for you online and provide compatibility test results. In a recent tweet, Jake Kozloski, the CEO of Keeper (An AI based matchmaking platform), showed how GPT-4 is the new revolution for finding compatible matches.

Kozloski mentioned in his tweet that the AI chatbot takes profile data and preferences, determines if the match is worth pursuing and further automates the followup. He also added, “With computer vision for the physical, you can filter on anything and find your ideal partner."

As seen in the video posted by Kozloski on Twitter, he asked the GPT-4 to become a matchmaker and provide a compatibility analysis of two profiles. His request to the AI chatbot read, " Hello - today, you are going to become YentAI, a super sophisticated AI matchmaking assistance: You'll get a profile, a man, and, a woman and you'll compare their information, their preferences, and dealbreakers, to see if they could be compatible with one another. You'll go line by line to see if they match up with one another in a table - two times."

"The first table will be a table of everything the man is looking for and whether the woman fits. The second table will be a table of everything the woman is looking for and whether the man fits," added his request.

pic.twitter.com/fdHj1LgUHo — Jake Kozloski (@jakozloski) March 14, 2023

What came as a surprise was the compatibility test results. The AI chatbot provided not only both the tables based on the data fed to it and compared all the preferences of the man and woman including their ethnicity, height, and even the deal breakers along with such more factors.

As modern times continue to evolve and AI technology gains greater power, the process of determining partner compatibility may now be as simple as taking an online test on GPT-4. However, there are still concerns about complete reliance on AI technology, as the chatbot's test results may not always be entirely accurate or reliable.