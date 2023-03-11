GPT-4 launch: All we know so far about next-gen launguage model

GPT-4 launch: All we know so far about next-gen launguage model2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:11 PM IST
GPT 4, the next-generation language model from OpenAI, could reportedly be launched next week with the ability to respond to user queries in the form of AI-generated videos or images
OpenAI could release the next generation of large language model (LLM), GPT-4 as early as next week. OpenAI is also the maker of popular language models ChatGPT and DallE. While ChatGPT has been restricted to answering user's questions with text, the next generation of language model from the Microsoft-backed startup could have the ability to generate AI-powered videos and other types of content.
