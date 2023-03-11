GPT-4 launch: All we know so far about next-gen launguage model

OpenAI could release the next generation of large language model (LLM), GPT-4 as early as next week. OpenAI is also the maker of popular language models ChatGPT and DallE. While ChatGPT has been restricted to answering user's questions with text, the next generation of language model from the Microsoft-backed startup could have the ability to generate AI-powered videos and other types of content.

