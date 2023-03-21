GPT-4 takes the world by storm - List of companies that integrated the chatbot

OpenAI's next-generation language model, GPT-4, has taken the world by storm since it first launched last week. The San-Francisco-based startup has promised that the newest version of the generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) is much more reliable, creative and has the ability.

Even before the launch of GPT-4, companies were scrambling to integrate OpenAI's technology into their platforms. This month alone, for example, companies such as DuckDuckGo, Snapchat, Quizlet, Koo, Shopify, and Instacart have announced that they will be integrating OpenAI's technology in some form or the other. That doesn't include Microsoft, which has been rushing to integrate ChatGPTish's technology into all of its services, including office apps, the Edge browser, Bing search and more.

This phenomenon has only been exacerbated with the launch of GPT-4. One after the other, companies have announced that they well be using GPT-4 in their platforms to make life easier for the users and get an 'edge' in the AI race.

Here's a list of all the companies using GPT-4 so far:

1) Microsoft Bing:

When Microsoft launched its AI-powered Bing Chat last month, no one could have guessed that the Windows maker's latest offering was powered by GPT-4. To add to the mystery, Microsoft had announced that Bing Chat was powered by its proprietary language model, Prometheus. As it turns out, Bing Chat was the very first AI offering powered by GPT-4, as Microsoft confirmed in a release shortly after the launch of GPT-4.

View Full Image Microsoft's AI powered Bing Chat (AP)

2) Duolingo:

Duolingo has partnered with OpenAI to make it easier for users to learn new languages. Duolingo Max users will be able to use 2 new AI-powered features: Explain My Answer and Roleplay, which the company says will make ‘learning with Duolingo even more powerful.’

View Full Image New duolingo max

3) Be My Eyes:

Danish startup Be My Eyes is taking full advantage of GPT-4's multi-modal capabilities to power its newly developed "Virtual Volunteer" AI feature. The new feature allows visually impaired users to share images with the AI and get answers to their questions.

View Full Image New Virtual Volunteer from Be My Eyes (Be My Eyes)

4) Khan Academy:

Khan Academy has launched a pilot of its virtual chatbot, Khanmigo, powered by GPT-4. The new virtual assistant will be integrated into everything Khan Academy does. However, unlike GPT-4, Khanmigo will not provide answers directly to students but will encourage learning by providing them with open-ended questions.

View Full Image Khanmingo chatbot (Khan Academy)

5) Stripe:

Popular fintech startup Stripe is leveraging the powers of GPT-4 to make digital payments safer. However, this is not the first time Stripe has used OpenAI technology in its products. The compnay was earlier using GPT-3 to improve Stripe support.