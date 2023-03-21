GPT-4 takes the world by storm - List of companies that integrated the chatbot

Even before the launch of GPT-4, companies were scrambling to integrate OpenAI's technology into their platforms. This month alone, for example, companies such as DuckDuckGo, Snapchat, Quizlet, Koo, Shopify, and Instacart have announced that they will be integrating OpenAI's technology in some form or the other. That doesn't include Microsoft, which has been rushing to integrate ChatGPTish's technology into all of its services, including office apps, the Edge browser, Bing search and more.