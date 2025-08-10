GPT-5 brings four new personalities to ChatGPT: what they do and how to use them — check our step-by-step guide

OpenAI unveiled its latest large language model powering ChatGPT during a live-streamed event on Thursday. The new GPT-5 model comes with a number of enhancements across areas like coding, accuracy, reasoning, writing, health-related questions and multimodal abilities.

However, a feature in the new model that has gone relatively under the radar is the introduction of four new personalities in ChatGPT that allow users to customize the chatbot according to their requirements.

So what exactly are personalities and how can you turn them on in ChatGPT? Let's find out below.

What is personality, and what will change in ChatGPT? Personality in ChatGPT is the style and tone that the chatbot uses while responding to questions from users. It is a combination of traits, voice, and behaviours that ultimately determine whether the chatbot's answers feel friendly, casual, concise, or professional.

Changing the personality of ChatGPT allows users to choose a style for the chatbot that is most relevant to them. The new personalities also work alongside the memories saved by users in ChatGPT, allowing them to customize the personalities according to their preferences.

OpenAI says that saved preferences of a user could adjust or override the personality's behaviour.

What doesn't change with personality? Changing the personality in ChatGPT will not change the inherent capabilities of the chatbot or the safety rules it follows. It also does not affect the type of content users can ask it to produce. So if the user has the ‘Listener’ personality turned on and they ask for Python code for a certain problem, ChatGPT will still provide it in a clear and functional manner rather than its usual reflective and conversational style.

Who can use ChatGPT personalities? ChatGPT personalities are only available to OpenAI's paying users, including Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers.

The new personalities take effect only in a new conversation; any ongoing conversation will continue in the chatbot’s original personality.

Meet OpenAI's four new personalities: 1) Cynic: OpenAI officially describes the Cynic personality as “Sarcastic and dry, delivers blunt help with wit. Often teases, but provides direct, practical answers when it matters.”

This personality will provide candid responses that may include sarcastic observations but will not be hostile or irrelevant. It's best for users who want candid yet entertaining replies from ChatGPT that are actionable. It could also be good for creative brainstorming sessions.

2) Robot: While describing this personality, OpenAI writes, “Precise, efficient, and emotionless, delivering direct answers without extra words.”

With the Robot personality turned on, users can expect direct answers first, followed by concise reasoning. ChatGPT will clearly map problems into inputs, levers, and outputs when applicable. There could also be occasional citations for references when making factual claims.

It is best for times when users want direct, fast, and unambiguous answers from the chatbot. This personality is also useful for technical tasks, code walkthroughs, and troubleshooting.

3) Listener: OpenAI's official description for this personality goes, “Warm and laid-back, reflecting your thoughts back with calm clarity and light wit.”

This personality is aimed at helping users make their own decisions by giving responses that discuss trade-offs and likely outcomes. It acts as a conversational sounding board and allows users to reflect on a problem.

4) Nerd: “Playful and curious, explaining concepts clearly while celebrating knowledge and discovery,” reads OpenAI's official description for this personality.

With the Nerd personality turned on, users can expect deep yet accessible explanations, along with possible next steps they could take. It could also give users encouragement to explore follow-up paths or experiments.

How to turn on personalities in ChatGPT? Make sure you are subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, or Team

Select the profile icon at the bottom left corner of the ChatGPT website

Click on ‘Customize ChatGPT’ to open the settings page

Scroll down to find the “What personality should ChatGPT have?” option

Enter your desired personality here

If you are using the ChatGPT iOS or Android app:

Go to settings by clicking on the profile icon

Tap on ‘Personalization’, then select ‘Custom Instructions’