AI's advancement has experienced a swift surge in recent years, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggests that this ongoing revolution may surpass all its predecessors. In a conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the tech leaders explored the nuances of AI, its rapid development, representation, and discussed topics such as ChatGPT, GPT-5, and beyond, reported HT Tech.

Reportedly, Altman expressed that the AI revolution is poised to unfold at an unprecedented pace, emphasizing the swift integration of this technology into society. Intriguingly, Altman also highlighted potential applications of GPT-5 and shared insights into his preferred application, which, surprisingly, is not ChatGPT.

During the Unconfuse Me podcast with Bill Gates, Sam Altman from OpenAI remarked, "At present, GPT-4 tackles most questions 10,000 times. While one of those responses is likely to be quite good, the challenge lies in the model not always discerning which one. The goal is to consistently extract the best response out of the 10,000 possibilities each time, highlighting the significance of enhanced reliability."

The CEO of OpenAI forecasted that within the next two years, the integration of speech, images, and videos could become essential. While OpenAI presently provides capabilities for images and audio in its current models, there is room for improvement, bringing us closer to the realization of a vision where the real world is represented with elements beyond just text.

In the forthcoming major update of Generative Pretrained Transformer, GPT-4.5 or GPT-5, significant transformations are anticipated in the realms of personalization and customizability. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that pivotal enhancements will revolve around the model's capability to understand individual preferences, incorporating information about users, their emails, calendars, appointment preferences, and establishing connections with external data sources.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, shared his amazement with Sam Altman during a conversation. Gates admitted to being initially skeptical about ChatGPT's capabilities but was pleasantly surprised as he witnessed its evolution, mentioning that he did not anticipate it becoming as impressive as it did.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!