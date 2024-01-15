GPT-5 sneak peek: Sam Altman's points to a new era of AI with user-centric customization
During a podcast with Bill Gates, Sam Altman from OpenAI highlighted the significance of enhanced reliability in GPT-4's responses and forecasted the integration of speech, images, and videos within the next two years.
AI's advancement has experienced a swift surge in recent years, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggests that this ongoing revolution may surpass all its predecessors. In a conversation with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the tech leaders explored the nuances of AI, its rapid development, representation, and discussed topics such as ChatGPT, GPT-5, and beyond, reported HT Tech.