Grammarly launches AI writing assistant, GrammarlyGo, inspired by ChatGPT

Grammarly has announced a new writing assistant feature, GrammarlyGo, which will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance its services. Similar to the controversial ChatGPT, GrammarlyGo will offer writers the ability to use AI to rewrite their work and improve its quality.

The latest addition to the San Francisco-based company's platform is equipped with a range of features. GrammarlyGo includes customized voice options to read text aloud and uses AI technology to facilitate idea brainstorming sessions with users.

“It will uniquely offer relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while staying true to our augmented intelligence philosophy to keep customers in control of their experience. GrammarlyGo will enable customers to save time, enhance their creativity, and get more done,"said Grammarly in an official blog post.

From April onwards, the beta version of GrammarlyGo will be made available to Grammarly Premium, Business, and Education customers. Additionally, users of the free version in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine will have access to the feature before other regions.

GrammarlyGo is designed to function seamlessly with Grammarly-compatible email threads and long-form documents. The new feature will be capable of generating quick replies based on the context of received emails and producing content based on short prompts.

The topic of AI-generated text has sparked a range of reactions from professionals across multiple fields in recent weeks, with both excitement and concerns being expressed.

AI-powered tools such as GrammarlyGo and ChatGPT have become a subject of debate among content writers, researchers, and other members of the writing community, who fear these tools could potentially replace their roles. However, developers are embracing these services to increase productivity and reduce workload.

According to reports from technology experts worldwide, generative AI services such as GrammarlyGo and ChatGPT could potentially fuel cybercrime activities, as criminals may use them to write, comprehend, and respond in real-time across multiple languages.

Despite concerns among the tech and writing communities, Grammarly is planning to introduce its 50 million users to generative AI. The platform claims to have prioritized high security standards to make its feature appealing for use by multinational companies.