Grammarly launches AI writing assistant, GrammarlyGo, inspired by ChatGPT

Grammarly launches AI writing assistant, GrammarlyGo, inspired by ChatGPT2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 09:34 AM IST
- The latest addition to the San Francisco-based company's platform is equipped with a range of features. GrammarlyGo includes customized voice options to read text aloud and uses AI technology to facilitate idea brainstorming sessions with users.
Grammarly has announced a new writing assistant feature, GrammarlyGo, which will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance its services. Similar to the controversial ChatGPT, GrammarlyGo will offer writers the ability to use AI to rewrite their work and improve its quality.
