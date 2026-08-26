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Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look: Netflix and YouTube release date, timings, what to expect

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will debut on Netflix in India at 12:30 am on 28 August, followed by on YouTube at 6:30 am. The showcase is expected to offer a closer look at Jason, Lucia, gameplay and the open world.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published26 Aug 2026, 01:48 PM IST
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Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look arrives amid a wave of alleged GTA 6 leaks, with Rockstar and Take-Two taking legal action to limit their spread.
Grand Theft Auto 6 Extended Look arrives amid a wave of alleged GTA 6 leaks, with Rockstar and Take-Two taking legal action to limit their spread.(Rockstar games)
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Rockstar Games has one week to give fans a much closer look at Grand Theft Auto 6. The special, Grand Theft Auto, GTA 6: An Extended Look, will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, 27 August at 3:00 pm ET (US time), before arriving on YouTube and other platforms six hours later.

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The release comes as interest in GTA 6 rises again, partly due to several reported gameplay leaks. While the leaked clips have offered glimpses of Rockstar's open-world project, the official extended look will provide a clearer idea of the characters, gameplay and world.

GTA 6 Extended Look: India release time

Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look will be available on Netflix in India at 12:30 am IST on Friday, 28 August.

Also Read | Fake GTA 6 early access websites are stealing gamers' money

For those who want to watch it on YouTube, it will be 6:30 am on 28 August in India. Netflix subscribers will have the first official look much earlier. The Netflix release is the best one for fans in India who would want to watch the footage as soon as Rockstar releases it.

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What could Rockstar show?

The extended presentation is likely to provide much more footage than the short clips in recent leaks. IGN has hinted that fans may see more of the protagonists, Jason and Lucia, and of the world they will visit. Rockstar has already released a ton of official screenshots and posted cover art. But the company has not yet revealed its eagerly awaited third trailer.

This extended look could be more important than another short trailer. A longer gameplay preview would allow Rockstar to show gameplay rather than just cinematic sequences.

Also Read | GTA 6 pre orders go live: Price, editions, bonuses and launch date explained

GTA 6 leaks continue to spread

The official debut also comes at a new round of alleged GTA 6 gameplay leaks. Several new clips of Jason have emerged online, including one of him in a nightclub, riding a bike on a beach and walking through a fictional video game store.

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At the time of its report, there were 13 leaked clips. All content has not been independently verified, but Take-Two Interactive has stated in legal filings that the content is ‘stolen’ and ‘leaked’ gameplay.

Rockstar and Take-Two are working through legal channels to remove the leaked material. Given the scale of the leaks, the official reveal offers Rockstar a chance to redirect the conversation back to what it wants fans to see.

Also Read | Rockstar Games boss reveals why GTA VI won't arrive on PC in November

GTA 6 release date

The game will be released on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The extended look is a week ahead of the release, which means it might be Rockstar's biggest marketing moment yet for GTA 6.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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