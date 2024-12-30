The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has achieved over 230 million views, breaking multiple Guinness World Records since its release on December 5, 2023. It surpassed GTA 5's trailer views by over 100%, showcasing the franchise's popularity and setting new benchmarks in gaming.

The first trailer forGrand Theft Auto 6 has become a monumental success on YouTube, reportedly shattering multiple Guinness World Records and setting new benchmarks for the gaming industry.

Released on 5 December 2023, the trailer has amassed over 230 million views as of 30 December 2024, according toSportskeeda.

According to the report, this figure is more than double the view count of its predecessor,GTA 5, whose debut trailer, released 13 years ago, stands at 115 million views.

TheGTA 6 trailer’s extraordinary performance reflects the heightened anticipation surrounding Rockstar Games’ next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series. SurpassingGTA 5’s trailer views by over 100 per cent within just a year highlights the enduring popularity of the franchise and the excitement for its future.

In addition to its overall viewership, the trailer set several records within its first 24 hours of release. It achieved the titles of "Most Viewed Video Game Reveal on YouTube in 24 Hours," "Most Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours," and "Most Liked Video Game Trailer on YouTube in 24 Hours," cementing its place in gaming history, added the publication.

Despite this resounding success, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of a second trailer. Speculation had been rife that Rockstar Games would unveil it on 27 December 2024, but this prediction did not materialise. However, industry insiders suggest that the next trailer is likely to drop between January and February 2025.

The continued popularity of theGTA 6 trailer demonstrates the massive following that the Grand Theft Auto series commands. With the game’s release still some time away, the trailer’s view count is expected to climb even higher, maintaining its dominance as a record-breaking milestone in gaming culture.

As the community buzzes with predictions, Rockstar Games has once again shown its ability to captivate audiences on a global scale.