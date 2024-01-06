Microsoft has officially revealed that Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) left the Xbox Game Pass on January 5. The popular game joined the Game Pass lineup on July 5, 2023, and its six-month tenure as an accessible title for subscribers comes to an end. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the usual practice of providing advance notice for Game Pass additions, the inclusion of GTA 5 happened without the customary warning, catching subscribers off guard with its unannounced arrival. Additionally, Rockstar titles, including GTA 5, have consistently departed on dates different from the regular 15th or last days of the month, distinguishing them from the typical removal schedule of other Game Pass offerings.

Dedicated subscribers who have been with the service for an extended period had foreseen the departure of GTA 5, as the game had been featured in the "Leaving Soon" section of the app a month before. Contrary to initial expectations that the game would be removed by the end of the year, GTA 5 remained available on the service beyond December 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were initial speculations suggesting a potential departure on January 15, but it was later clarified that GTA 5 has left the service earlier, on January 5.

On January 5, not only will GTA 5 said goodbye, but four other games, namely Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden, also departed from Xbox Game Pass. However, on February 2, Persona 3 Reload will be introduced to the Game Pass, serving as a day-one release. This addition will provide a new take on the classic game and help alleviate the impact of Persona 3 Portable leaving the lineup.

Meanwhile, the GTA 6 trailer has arrived, giving fans who have eagerly awaited each new update to their favourite open-world gaming franchise something to look forward to. Such is the hype surrounding the Grand Theft Auto series that the GTA 6 trailer was viewed over 90 million times in the 24 hours since it had gone live. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the GTA 6 trailer has now become the most viewed non-music video, easily overtaking the previous record set by YouTuber Mr Beast.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!