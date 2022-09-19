Home / Technology / News / Grand Theft Auto VI video leak: Crucial gameplay details revealed
Grand Theft Auto VI video leak: Crucial gameplay details revealed
2 min read.09:04 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Bloomberg )
The last Grand Theft Auto came out in 2013 and became the most valuable entertainment property, built on the sustained popularity of its companion online game.
Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The game's last edition was launched nine years ago in 2013 that sold 170 million units. Ahead of the official release, a hacker has published pre-release footage from development of Grand Theft Auto VI, reports Bloomberg.
The hacker posted dozens of never-before-seen videos from Grand Theft Auto VI on an online message board over the weekend. The leaked footage provides an early and unpolished view of the gameplay for Grand Theft Auto VI. The cache of videos offers an extensive and unauthorized look at the making of one of biggest games in the industry.
The scale of the leak is so rare that some people cast doubt on its authenticity, but people familiar with the game’s development said the videos are real.
Posting the videos on the online forum, the person suggested they were the same hacker who infiltrated Uber Technologies Inc. in a high-profile incident last week. The claim is unverified though. The hacker said in a follow-up message about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, “I am looking to negotiate a deal," and raised the prospect of publishing more internal information about the project.
A spokesperson for Take-Two didn’t respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.
As mentioned above, the last Grand Theft Auto V came out in 2013 and became the most valuable entertainment property. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI that has been leaked online was in development in some form since 2014. The upcoming online game is said to feature a playable female protagonist for the first time in the series and will be primarily set in a fictional version of Miami, Bloomberg reported.
Take-Two acknowledged the game’s existence for the first time in February this year, a disclosure that quickly sent its stock surging 7%. In July, the video game maker Roblox Corp. accused a hacker of publishing stolen information in an attempt to extort the business. Neil Druckmann, co-president of Sony Group Corp.’s Naughty Dog who dealt with pre-release information about his game the Last of Us II, posted a message Sunday on Twitter seeking to reassure “my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak."
