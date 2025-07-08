Subscribe

Grok 4 is coming: Elon Musk confirms launch date, livestream details

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Grok language model from xAI will be launched on July 9 at 8PM PT. This announcement follows a prior mention of the model being unveiled shortly after July 4.

Aman Gupta
Published8 Jul 2025, 09:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok 4 will launch this week
Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok 4 will launch this week

Elon Musk has confirmed that the latest version of xAI's Grok language model will launch this week. The billionaire confirmed that the launch is scheduled for 9 July at 8pm Pacific Time, which translates to 8.30am IST on Thursday.

Advertisement

This comes after Musk posted last month that Grok 4 would be announced 'just after 4 July'. There has recently been scepticism surrounding Grok announcements after Musk promised a Grok 3.5 launch to SuperGrok users in May, but it seems that the company is now moving directly forward to Grok 4 amid rising competition in the AI arena.

You may be interested in

Grok 3: Echtzeit-KI-Power mit Live-Vergleichen zu GPT-4, Claude, Gemini & DeepSeek — plus Prompt-Beispiele für Programmierung, Marketing, Kreativität, Produktivität & mehr (German Edition)

  • Grok 3: Echtzeit-KI-Power mit Live-Vergleichen zu GPT-4
  • Claude
  • Gemini & DeepSeek — plus Prompt-Beispiele für Programmierung

₹373

Get This

AI Grok揭秘，從4維到10維時空的核心機制: AI Grok reveals the core mechanism from 4 to 10dimensional space-time (Traditional Chinese Edition)

  • AI Grok揭秘，從4維到10維時空的核心機制: AI Grok reveals the core mechanism from 4 to 10dimensional space-time (Traditional Chinese Edition)

₹428

Get This

Sculpture: A fantasy short story (Doctor Grok's Peculiar Shop Book 4)

  • Sculpture: A fantasy short story (Doctor Grok's Peculiar Shop Book 4)

₹49

Get This

Transcension 4

  • Transcension 4

₹2228

Get This

Grok 3: Real-Time AI Power with Live Comparisons to GPT-4, Claude, Gemini & DeepSeek — Plus Prompt Examples for Programming, Marketing, Creativity, Productivity & More

  • Grok 3: Real-Time AI Power with Live Comparisons to GPT-4
  • Claude
  • Gemini & DeepSeek — Plus Prompt Examples for Programming

₹449

Get This

53% OFF

Velocity Helicopter Remote Control Flying with 6 Month Warranty | Unbreakable Blades | Chargeable | Best Toy for Kids Super Design High Speed - (Multicolor) Model_Rc043

  • Velocity Helicopter Remote Control Flying with 6 Month Warranty | Unbreakable Blades | Chargeable | Best Toy for Kids Super Design High Speed - (Multicolor) Model_Rc043

₹1399

₹2999

Get This

Grok 3: El poder de la IA en tiempo real con comparaciones en vivo con GPT-4, Claude, Gemini y DeepSeek, además de ejemplos rápidos para programación, ... productividad y más. (Spanish Edition)

  • Grok 3: El poder de la IA en tiempo real con comparaciones en vivo con GPT-4
  • Claude
  • Gemini y DeepSeek

₹449

Get This

Grok 3: Puissance d’IA en temps réel avec comparaisons en direct avec GPT-4, Claude, Gemini et DeepSeek — plus des exemples de prompts pour le marketing, ... créativité, la productivité (French Edition)

  • Grok 3: Puissance d’IA en temps réel avec comparaisons en direct avec GPT-4
  • Claude
  • Gemini et DeepSeek — plus des exemples de prompts pour le marketing

₹449

Get This

Pinky Counts to 10!

  • Pinky Counts to 10!

₹259

Get This

Encounters with the Divine: Prophecies Fulfilled by Jesus Hard Cover (AI and the Unshakable Truth Book 4)

  • Encounters with the Divine: Prophecies Fulfilled by Jesus Hard Cover (AI and the Unshakable Truth Book 4)

₹449

Get This

Confirming the launch in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI”

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsGrok 4 is coming: Elon Musk confirms launch date, livestream details
Read Next Story