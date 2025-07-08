Grok 4 is coming: Elon Musk confirms launch date, livestream details

Elon Musk has confirmed that the latest version of xAI's Grok language model will launch this week. The billionaire confirmed that the launch is scheduled for 9 July at 8pm Pacific Time, which translates to 8.30am IST on Thursday.
This comes after Musk posted last month that Grok 4 would be announced 'just after 4 July'. There has recently been scepticism surrounding Grok announcements after Musk promised a Grok 3.5 launch to SuperGrok users in May, but it seems that the company is now moving directly forward to Grok 4 amid rising competition in the AI arena.
Confirming the launch in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI”