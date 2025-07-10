xAI rolls out latest version of Grok 4; Musk calls it ‘Better than PhD — no exceptions’

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI has rolled out the latest version of its AI chatbot — Grok 4.

The release comes months after the AI startup launched its previous iteration, suggesting an ongoing lightning pace of AI development.

Grok 4 has been launched days after xAI deleted multiple comments from Grok that included antisemitic remarks and racist posts.

Elon Musk and his team at xAI launched Grok 4 over a livestream, with the billionaire seen in a leather jacket flanked by team members. The latest version, Musk said, is available immediately.

“We've run out of test questions to ask,” Musk said as he launched Grok 4, adding, “Reality is the ultimate reasoning test.”

The Grok 4 unveiling comes at a time of transition for xAI, which merged with X back in March.

Also Read | X removes posts by Musk chatbot Grok after antisemitism complaints

Elon Musk's ‘PhD’ claim on Grok 4 Making bold claims about the new version of his AI model, Elon Musk said Grok 4 is smarter than PhD fellows.

“Grok 4 is postgraduate, like PhD level, in everything. Better than PhD — no exceptions”.

While Grok 4 may occasionally fail at understanding some common-sense cues, its knowledge on academic topics cannot be beaten, the tech billionaire claimed.

“Most PhDs would fail where Grok 4 would pass.”

It's just a “matter of time” before Grok 4 invents technologies or discovers new physics, the X owner boasted.

“At times it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time,” Musk said about the new chatbot.

Continuing his appreciation for Grok 4, he said it works “better than Cursor”.

“You can cut & paste your entire source code file into the query entry box on http://grok.com and @Grok 4 will fix it for you! This is what everyone @xAI does. Works better than Cursor,” Musk further claimed in a post on X.

How to access Grok 4? Grok 4 for the time being will be available to premium subscribers of X, who can start enjoying the benefits immediately.

The latest version of Elon Musk's AI can be purchased with the $300 ‘Pro’ subscription, which enables users to access the most advanced features.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok gets slammed for praising Hitler