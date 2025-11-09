Grok can turn images into videos with a simple long press — Elon Musk reveals how

Elon Musk has once again captured the internet’s attention, this time by demonstrating a new AI-powered feature that can transform any still image into a video in just two simple steps.

On Sunday, the Tesla and X chief posted on X, “Long press on any image to turn it into a video! Then customise the prompt to create whatever you can imagine.” Musk added that his own prompt was,“add a boyfriend and they transition into muppets.”

The post was accompanied by a short clip reportedly generated using Grok, the AI chatbot integrated within X. The video showcased the tool’s ability to animate static images and follow creative text prompts with remarkable precision and humour.

Musk’s demo quickly went viral, with users experimenting and sharing their own attempts at image-to-video generation. The feature appears to be part of Grok’s expanding creative toolkit, which already includes capabilities for writing, image generation, and real-time data access from the X platform.

What the Grok AI free version offers and its limitations Musk’s company, xAI, recently announced that Grok 4 is now free for all users worldwide. The chatbot can be accessed through the X platform and via its standalone app on iOS and Android.

However, the free access comes with a few caveats. While users can try Grok at no cost, the free tier includes usage restrictions, such as limits on the number of prompts or queries per day. Premium features like faster response times, extended context length, and access to more advanced “SuperGrok” modes remain exclusive to paid subscribers, including those on X’s Premium+ plan.

In some regions, the free offering may also be temporary or promotional, and certain features could roll out gradually. Despite these limitations, Grok’s free availability marks a significant shift, making one of the world’s most talked-about AI chatbots more widely accessible than ever.

What are the different Grok subscription plans? Grok offers several tiers for users seeking enhanced access and capability:

Free Tier: Provides basic functionality with restricted usage limits. Suitable for casual users exploring the AI’s core features.

SuperGrok: A standalone subscription through Grok’s official app or website, offering higher usage limits, faster responses, and advanced creative tools, priced at around ₹700 per month in India for the iOS app.

SuperGrok Heavy: Designed for enterprise or heavy users, developers, and professionals, this premium plan provides the highest usage caps and performance, costing ₹29,900 per month in India for the iOS app.

Pricing and availability can vary by region and platform. On mobile devices, subscriptions may cost slightly more than desktop equivalents.