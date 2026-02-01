Grok deepfake controversy: Elon Musk's chatbot gets new lease on life as Indonesia lifts ban under ‘strict supervision’

Indonesia has lifted the ban on Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot, just weeks after the country announced that it was restricting access to the AI tool after it generated sexualized deepfake images of women and children. The Indonesian government, in a statement on Sunday, said that it was processing the normalization of Grok services in the country ‘conditionally and under strict supervision’.

The reversal of the ban came after X had submitted a written commitment to Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital regarding service improvement and compliance with applicable legal provisions in the country.

Advertisement

In an official statement, senior ministry official Alexander Sabar said, “The normalization of access to Grok services is being carried out conditionally after X Corp submitted a written commitment containing concrete steps for service improvement and prevention of abuse. This commitment is the basis for evaluation, not the end of the supervision process.”

He also noted that all measures taken by X will be ‘verified and tested continuously’ by the Ministry of Communication to ‘ensure their effectiveness in preventing violations’.

The ministry noted that X had implemented a number of ‘layered’ measures in order to address the misuse of Grok services. These measures include strengthening technical protection, restricting access to certain features, sharpening policies and internal rule enforcement, and activating incident response protocols, the ministry said.

Advertisement

“We remain open to constructive dialogue, but compliance with Indonesian law is an obligation. Normalization of services is not the end point, but part of a continuous state supervision process,” Alexander added.

Indonesia had banned Grok AI due to fears of the creation of pornographic content via the chatbot. The country has a history of limiting such content and had even suspended TikTok briefly in 2018.

What measures has xAI taken? Elon Musk had warned users last month about generating sexualized deepfake images with Grok. In a post on X, the billionaire wrote, “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

Meanwhile, X had also initially restricted public image generation and editing features only to premium users. As the backlash grew, however, the company restricted the ability of users to generate or edit images depicting revealing clothing like bikinis.

Advertisement