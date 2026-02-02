Grok Imagine 1.0 debuts with better video, audio and smarter prompts: Here's what all is upgraded

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has launched Grok Imagine 1.0, describing it as the platform’s biggest upgrade yet. The new version brings longer video generation, higher resolution output and significantly improved sound, as the company pushes deeper into the fast growing AI video space.

Wide release announced In a post on Monday, xAI wrote, “Introducing Grok Imagine 1.0, our biggest leap yet. 1.0 unlocks 10-second videos, 720p resolution, and dramatically better audio. Imagine has generated 1.245 billion videos in the last 30 days alone.”

Advertisement

Musk reshared the announcement, confirming the rollout and saying, “Grok Imagine version 1.0 is now in wide release.”

Longer videos and better quality The update enables users to create videos up to 10 seconds long at 720p resolution. This marks an improvement over earlier versions that offered shorter clips and more limited visual fidelity.

xAI says the upgrade is designed to deliver smoother visuals and clearer outputs, making the generated videos more usable for storytelling, social media and creative projects.

Enhanced audio and expressive voices A major highlight of Imagine 1.0 is its improved audio capabilities. Users can now add emotional and expressive character voices, along with immersive background music that syncs naturally with the scene.

Advertisement

The company claims this combination of voice and music helps make AI-generated videos feel more lifelike and cinematic.

Also Read | European Union opens investigation into Musks AI chatbot Grok over sexual deepfakes

Smarter prompt understanding xAI also says the model features a “huge leap in prompt following.” Imagine 1.0 can better interpret detailed instructions and even understand follow-up prompts, allowing users to refine or adjust scenes without starting from scratch.

This improvement aims to make the creative process smoother and more interactive.

Also Read | Elon Musk denies claims Grok AI generates illegal images of minors