Elon Musk has announced that xAI is building a Wikipedia competitor powered by the company's Grok AI chatbot. The billionaire also noted that the challenger, named 'Grokipedia,' would be the next step towards reaching xAI's goal of understanding the universe.

​In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe.”

​Notably, Musk has increasingly become a vocal critic of Wikipedia and has questioned Wikimedia—the non-profit foundation running the encyclopedia. Musk has raised questions about the funding of Wikimedia while stating that Wikipedia has a left-leaning bias and is influenced by woke ideology.

​The billionaire had also jokingly offered $1 billion to Wikipedia in 2023 if it changed its name to "Dickipedia."

​While Musk may be aiming to cut bias with the help of Grok, there have been plenty of times in the past when the chatbot has gone against its founder. For instance, in February this year, Grok AI had answered a user's question on “Who are the 3 people doing most harm to America right now?" by naming Musk along with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

​Meanwhile, the chatbot had also gone into a Hitler-praising spree on X shortly after it received the Grok 4 update. It also went on to cite Hitler as its surname in response to questions by multiple users.

​Musk's Grok Ambitions ​Meanwhile, Musk has also previously announced his plans for using Grok to power the recommendation algorithm for X. The billionaire has set a limit of the end of 2025 for the feeds to be regulated by Grok AI.

​The chatbot is already available to summon on X and is often called by users to give context or explanations during the fighting matches that happen on the social media platform.

​With the addition of Grok in the recommendation algorithm, Musk had said that users would be able to customize their feeds dynamically by directly asking the chatbot for specific adjustments.

​Grok also has access to real-time data on X, which should allow it to quickly identify and recommend trending or relevant content to users.