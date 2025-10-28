Grokipedia vs Wikipedia: Elon Musk launches AI-powered rival to challenge the world’s encyclopedia, here's a comparison

Tech mogul Elon Musk has officially launched Grokipedia, a new AI-powered encyclopedia developed by his artificial intelligence company, xAI, positioning it as a rival to Wikipedia, the world’s most widely used reference website. Described as a “truth-seeking knowledge base,” Grokipedia aims to offer faster, more factual and less “politically biased” information, according to the Tesla CEO.

The platform, which went live on Tuesday, is powered by xAI’s conversational model Grok, already integrated into Musk’s social media platform X. As per a Business Insider report, Grokipedia features more than 8,00,000 entries at launch, far fewer than Wikipedia’s six million in English, but xAI says this is only the beginning.

Musk has hinted that the AI engine will continuously expand and said on X that it is the only 0.1 version of Grokipedia. He highlighted, “Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo.”

Open-source vs AI-based algorithm Where Wikipedia functions on crowdsourced knowledge, Grokipedia is built on automation. Wikipedia’s articles are written and maintained by a global volunteer community operating under clear editorial policies and open discussion forums. Grokipedia, in contrast, uses AI to generate and edit most of its content, with limited visible human intervention.

Musk argues that this approach will “cut through bias and bureaucracy” by allowing AI to focus purely on verifiable facts. He has accused Wikipedia of harbouring “ideological narratives” and claims Grokipedia will provide a more objective alternative.