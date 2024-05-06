No one can better tell you about the work-life balance of a company than a former employee, and if he has work experience of eight years in the top two tech giants of the world, i.e. Google and Meta, then you are lucky to have a secret diary to know the work culture of the two.

Daniel McKinnon, a product manager at Meta, recently shed light on the work-life balance at the two tech giants based on his eight years of work experience. McKinnon, who returned to Meta in February this year, had worked as a product manager in Mark Zuckerberg’s company from 2018 to 2022 before spending two years at Google.

In a recent blog post, McKinnon said that Google and Meta both are “similar" at “face value", but one offers “growth" and the other “prioritises work-life balance". McKinnon noted that while both companies offer excellent growth opportunities, if you are seeking rapid growth in your work field, then Meta is more suitable, while for those who prioritise work-life balance, stability and job security, Google would be an ideal choice.

“Meta leadership does not hesitate to bet the farm on new ideas, let them cook, and aggressively cut if they don’t pan out. I experienced this myself with social audio. The clubhouse was blowing up, and I had the right experience. Less than a year later, when it was clear we weren’t meeting expectations, our team was blown up. It was fun. It was exciting. But it was not stress-free," McKinnon wrote in his blog.

“Google is different. Projects can span decades without being subject to evolutionary pressure. Reorgs seemed to be designed around fostering the long-term career growth of key people rather than aggressively pursuing a new trend in the market," McKinnon added.

Comparing the transparency in both the companies, McKinnon said that although it has declined in both the tech giants, Meta is more transparent than Google. He further said that at Meta, there are frequent reviews from the seniors. Mark Zuckerberg engages directly with teams. There’s no room to hide, as your work is visible to leaders and colleagues.

On the other hand, Google has less transparency as it relies on emails and chats for communication. Decision-making processes and executive expectations regarding PM teams are often unclear.

Discussing the promotion process, McKinnon said at Meta, leadership roles are frequently occupied by young VPs who have rapidly achieved success. On the other hand, the promotion process at Google is more time-consuming, and even exceptional performance leading to promotional prospects is less frequent.

