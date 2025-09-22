GST 2.0 takes effect: Will Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi mobiles above ₹50,000 become cheaper?

In a major fiscal move, the Indian government has implemented a significant overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, effective from 22 September 2025. The reform simplifies the tax structure, introducing just two GST slabs depending on the category of goods.

GST overhaul takes effect from 22 September 2025 Consumers in the electronics segment are among the primary beneficiaries. Items such as televisions and air conditioners have seen a reduction in GST, reflecting their increasing role as essential household appliances amid changing lifestyle and climate conditions.

Smartphones and laptops remain unaffected However, the smartphone sector will see no such relief. The government has opted to maintain the existing 18 per cent GST rate on mobile phones, leaving retail prices unchanged. Laptops are also unaffected by the new tax regime. This decision has sparked debate, with many questioning why devices like smartphones, which are increasingly central to daily life, have not been classified as essential.

Festive sales offer discounts on electronics While GST cuts do not directly reduce the cost of phones or laptops, buyers can still take advantage of festive season offers, with major sales events such as Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days kicking off from 23 September 2025.

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 is set to begin on 23 September, offering customers reduced prices on a wide range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava. Prime members have received 24-hour early access to the sale.

Flipkart is also offering a wide array of electronic devices and accessories on discounted prices. Notable deals include Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops, iPads, boAt soundbars, Fujifilm Instax Mini film rolls, and Philips personal grooming products.

In contrast, the automotive sector is poised for a significant boost. Following the GST reforms, several leading car manufacturers have announced price reductions across their lineups. The government has lowered the GST on small cars from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, making car ownership more affordable and offering substantial savings to Indian consumers.