GTA 5 modding community eyes expansion to Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android: What to expect
The leak of GTA 5's source code has led to modders aiming to make the game playable on Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android. Excitement and doubt arise as fans await updates on the potential release, showcasing the modding community's determination to innovate in gaming.
Following the leakage of GTA 5's source code in December 2023, a team of passionate modders is on the verge of achieving the long-awaited feat of making the iconic game playable on Nintendo Switch, Linux, and Android devices. This breakthrough has sparked a surge of excitement within the gaming community, as fans eagerly anticipate the prospect of experiencing the beloved title on new platforms.