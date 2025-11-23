GTA 5 nostalgia: Player discovers untouched Blimp Code in used copy — here’s what happened next

A Grand Theft Auto 5 fan has unearthed a piece of gaming nostalgia, finding an untouched Atomic Blimp promotion code tucked inside a used copy of the game more than a decade after its original release.

A surprise hidden in a used game Reddit user Shaynrl shared the discovery on the GTA subreddit after purchasing a pre-owned PS3 edition of Rockstar’s blockbuster. Inside the case was the original Atomic Blimp insert, complete with an unscratched code that would have granted early access to the iconic in-game blimp.

The Atomic Blimp was offered as a pre-order incentive when GTA 5 launched in 2013, appearing in digital pre-orders and early physical copies. Redeeming the code allowed players to summon and pilot the blimp immediately, adding a quirky new way to explore Los Santos.

A pre-order bonus from a different era The dirigible was the first controllable blimp in the franchise, chosen by Rockstar as a showcase of the expanded freedom and scale that defined GTA 5. Although far from the fastest way to travel, the blimp quickly became a novelty fan favourite and an early symbol of the game’s ambition.

The fact that the promo card remained untouched, with its metallic scratch-off panel intact, adds to the charm of the discovery, giving fans a glimpse of a time when physical bonuses and preorder incentives played a bigger role in game marketing.

A timely dose of nostalgia as fans await GTA 6 GTA 5 remains hugely popular across platforms, buoyed by the enduring success of GTA Online and steady waves of new players revisiting the series. As anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build, finds like this offer a reminder of how the industry has evolved since the last mainline entry.

