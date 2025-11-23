Subscribe

GTA 5 nostalgia: Player discovers untouched Blimp Code in used copy — here’s what happened next

A Reddit user found an original Atomic Blimp promo code in a pre-owned GTA 5 game, highlighting nostalgia for gaming's past marketing strategies. The blimp served as a quirky feature, emphasising the game's expansive world and becoming a fan favorite since its launch in 2013.

Govind Choudhary
Updated23 Nov 2025, 09:41 AM IST
A Grand Theft Auto 5 fan has unearthed a piece of gaming nostalgia, finding an untouched Atomic Blimp promotion code tucked inside a used copy of the game more than a decade after its original release.
A surprise hidden in a used game

Reddit user Shaynrl shared the discovery on the GTA subreddit after purchasing a pre-owned PS3 edition of Rockstar’s blockbuster. Inside the case was the original Atomic Blimp insert, complete with an unscratched code that would have granted early access to the iconic in-game blimp.

The Atomic Blimp was offered as a pre-order incentive when GTA 5 launched in 2013, appearing in digital pre-orders and early physical copies. Redeeming the code allowed players to summon and pilot the blimp immediately, adding a quirky new way to explore Los Santos.

A pre-order bonus from a different era

The dirigible was the first controllable blimp in the franchise, chosen by Rockstar as a showcase of the expanded freedom and scale that defined GTA 5. Although far from the fastest way to travel, the blimp quickly became a novelty fan favourite and an early symbol of the game’s ambition.

The fact that the promo card remained untouched, with its metallic scratch-off panel intact, adds to the charm of the discovery, giving fans a glimpse of a time when physical bonuses and preorder incentives played a bigger role in game marketing.

A timely dose of nostalgia as fans await GTA 6

GTA 5 remains hugely popular across platforms, buoyed by the enduring success of GTA Online and steady waves of new players revisiting the series. As anticipation for GTA 6 continues to build, finds like this offer a reminder of how the industry has evolved since the last mainline entry.

If a simple blimp was once considered enticing enough to encourage early purchases, fans are now left wondering what Rockstar will deploy to promote its next major release. Whatever the strategy, this rediscovered code serves as a small but charming snapshot of gaming history.

 
 
