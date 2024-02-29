GTA 6 anticipation peaks amidst rumors of early 2025 release: Report
Rockstar Games hints at a potential early 2025 release for Grand Theft Auto 6, sparking excitement among fans. Speculations gain traction following reports from industry insiders, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation during Take-Two Interactive's Earnings Call Meeting in May 2024.
Rockstar Games continues to keep a lid on details surrounding the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) release, but the gaming community is ablaze with anticipation for a potential early 2025 launch. Recent reports from industry insider Jason Schreier have sparked renewed discussions among enthusiastic fans.