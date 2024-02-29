GTA 6 anticipation peaks amidst rumors of early 2025 release: Report

Rockstar Games continues to keep a lid on details surrounding the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) release, but the gaming community is ablaze with anticipation for a potential early 2025 launch. Recent reports from industry insider Jason Schreier have sparked renewed discussions among enthusiastic fans.

According to Sportskeeda, speculations regarding a potential early 2025 release gained traction soon after the unveiling of the game's trailer. Contributing to the buzz, Rockstar Games insider Ben, identified as @videotechuk_ on their X profile, has lent credibility to these rumors. Fans, who have eagerly awaited a new GTA title for more than ten years, are now filled with excitement at the prospect.

Ben provided some insights on February 29, 2024, indicating that the speculations regarding an early 2025 release date for GTA 6 might be accurate. However, fans will have to wait until Take-Two Interactive's forthcoming Earnings Call Meeting in May 2024 for confirmation. It is during this event that the company might disclose its plans for the highly anticipated GTA 6.

The basis for these speculations was established when Jason Schreier revealed Rockstar Games' intentions to have its employees return to the office to complete the development of GTA 6. As per Schreier's report, the game is progressing into its concluding stages of development, although a precise release date is still undisclosed. The absence of information has prompted fans to foster an optimistic belief that the game could potentially be released in early 2025.

Nevertheless, there is a sense of doubt among certain fans who are concerned about the possibility of additional delays for Grand Theft Auto 6. Take-Two Interactive had previously stated that GTA 6 was in the development pipeline and would be launched once the optimization process was finished. The gaming community is now in a state of suspense, awaiting potential confirmation of the highly anticipated release until May 2024.

