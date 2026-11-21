Take-Two Interactive Software’s Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has officially become the fastest-selling entertainment property of all time—across both video games and movies—generating a staggering $3.79 billion in worldwide sales on its very first day, the publisher announced on Friday.

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Developed by Take-Two’s Rockstar Games studio, the latest instalment in the crime-drama franchise debuted on November 19, easily eclipsing the previous record held by its own predecessor.

GTA 6 vs. GTA 5 and Avengers To become the fastest-selling entertainment property, Take-Two only had to beat itself, Business Insider reported.

GTA 5 had previously held the video game record since its 2013 release, when it generated $1 billion in worldwide sales within three days, according to Guinness World Records.

At the time, it had surpassed Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty: Black Ops II (which hit $1 billion in 15 days in 2012) and The Avengers (which took 10 days at the global box office).

GTA 6 has also blown past the previous Hollywood benchmark set by Marvel’s 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which reached $1 billion at the worldwide box office in five days, according to Guinness World Records.

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"It's a cultural event," former longtime game-industry analyst Michael Pachter told Business Insider of the November 19 launch. "People are going to remember this day."

However, it was the higher price tag that likely aided the record-shattering revenue, BI reported.

GTA 6’s standard edition retails for $80, while the $100 Ultimate Edition offers premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and additional story-linked in-game content, the publication said. By comparison, GTA 5 launched with a $60 standard edition and an $80 special version.

Also Read | Planning gaming splurge this month? Know GTA 6 prices in India and how to buy it

‘GTA 6’ frenzy The blockbuster launch was accompanied by massive workplace anticipation, with workforce management tech company UKG reporting that time-off requests for the day GTA 6 launched were roughly 20% higher than in comparable pre-Thanksgiving weeks.

Employers lean into the craze The CEO of Raptor PR, the UK-based agency, granted its nine employees an extra day of annual leave for the release and bought each of them a copy of the game. While Logitech offered its more than 7,000 employees an extra paid day off to play any game of their choice under a new "Logi Game Day" benefit.

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The gaming rush this month has also been bolstered by two other nostalgia-driven releases — Activision Blizzard's World of Warcraft: Forever and Nintendo's remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, according to Business Insider.

Also Read | Model Clancy threatens to fire 4 of her staff for booking day off to play GTA 6

What lies ahead? The massive opening aligns with bullish early projections, the publication noted. In July, analytics firm Newzoo estimated that GTA 6 was on track to earn between $3.3 billion and $5.2 billion globally by the end of its launch week.

Meanwhile, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey noted in August that Take-Two's fiscal 2027 guidance—for the year ending 31 March 2027—embedded roughly 30 million unit sales.

Looking beyond the initial launch wave, Take-Two has several revenue drivers lined up, including a PC version expected next year, future price cuts, and downloadable add-on content.

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"I think people are still pricing the stock like it's a one-hit wonder," said Pachter, who is now managing director of strategic planning at financial-services firm Wedbush Securities. "It's not."

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