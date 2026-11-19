Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) brings back cheat codes, but Rockstar Games has changed how players can access them. The game boasts 61 cheats on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including weapons, vehicles, character abilities, weather and visual effects. However, players must first complete the main story campaign before they can use any of these codes.

According to cheat guides published by PowerPyx and Insider Gaming on 18 November, each cheat also has a specific unlock requirement. These involve completing shooting challenges, winning races, picking up items and performing stunts. The cheats can be accessed from the in-game phone, but activating them will make saving and the progression of trophies/achievements impossible for the rest of the match.

GTA 6 cheats: How to unlock and use them Players must complete the main story to access the cheats section under the Progress menu. They will then have to face individual challenges to get codes that allow them to unlock them.

To activate a cheat, players need to open the in-game phone by pressing the D-pad up. They need to press R1 (PS5) and then enter the direction they want to move (LB and RB on Xbox).

GTA 6 cheats: Category-wise breakdown According to PowerPyx, the game has 61 cheats divided into five categories.

Category Number of cheats Player cheats 10 Combat cheats 11 Vehicle spawn cheats 21 Environment cheats 3 Screen filter cheats 16 Total 61

GTA 6 cheats: Player and combat codes The player category includes cheats for instant cash, unlimited focus, body armour and increased wanted levels. Combat cheats provide additional ammunition and explosive abilities.

Cheat Unlock requirement PS5 and Xbox code $250,000 Finish the story Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right Unlimited Focus Finish the story Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right Raise Heat Level Escape a 3-star wanted level 25 times Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up Body Armor Complete 100 workouts Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down Max Ammo Win 25 bronze shooting range medals Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left Infinite Ammo Win 25 silver shooting range medals Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down No Reload Win 25 gold shooting range medals Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up Attack Force Finish the story Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down Exploding Balls Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right Vehicle Force Kill 25 enemies using vehicles Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down

Other player cheats include being drunk, no fall damage, a parachute, vehicle repair and unlimited nitrous. There is also a range of combat weapons, such as an explosive shotgun and explosive ammunition. Their button combinations are yet to be confirmed.

GTA 6: Vehicle, weather and screen filter cheats There are 21 spawn options, such as Bravado Banshee, Hauners Rhino Tank, Nagasaki Sea Sparrow, and Hauners P-996 Lazer. These vehicles will be unlocked by completing challenges in different categories (Combat, Fitness, Survival and Exploration).

Three environment cheats allow players to change the time or weather.

Cheat Unlock requirement Move Time Forward Find 10 collectible watches Pause Time of Day Find 20 collectible watches Cycle Weather Finish the story

GTA 6 also has 16 screen filters. These include Golden Hour, Neon Jungle, Pixel Art, Dollhouse and Hellscape. The requirements for unlocking are catching 100 fish, completing 50 meditations, spending time with someone, or picking up special items.

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GTA 6 cheat phone numbers No traditional dial-in cheat phone numbers have been reported for GTA 6. The player has to type directional combinations using the in-game phone, whereas in GTA 4 and GTA 5 they have to be typed in using the directional buttons. Numbers from the previous version of GTA 5 (1-999) won't work.