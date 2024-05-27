Rockstar Games fans eagerly anticipate the possible contents of the Grand Theft Auto 6 Collector’s Edition, rumored to cost between $100 and $150 with unique collectibles.

A fan-conceived vision for a Grand Theft Auto 6 Collector’s Edition is creating significant excitement across social media platforms. Reddit user u/adamcookie26 shared their imaginative take on the special edition, garnering widespread acclaim from the gaming community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the concept illustration showcases a variety of highly desired items that fans are hoping to see in the official Collector’s Edition. These include an art book, statues of the protagonists Lucia and Jason, a keychain, a map, a magnet, a miniature replica of the getaway car, fake money, chips, and a polaroid of the main characters.

Moreover, the creative and detailed proposal has received high praise from Reddit users. One commenter remarked, "Solid artwork bro," while others expressed their support and contributed additional suggestions. The overall sentiment is clear: many believe Rockstar Games should take this fan-designed concept into serious consideration for the actual release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The excitement generated by this fan concept highlights the immense anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 and the community's expectations for its special editions. Known for including unique and captivating items in their game bundles, Rockstar Games has fans eagerly awaiting what the studio will choose to include in the Grand Theft Auto 6 Collector’s Edition.

As for the potential pricing, while Rockstar has yet to announce the official cost, it is speculated that the base game might be priced around $70, aligning with current industry standards. Rumors suggest that the special edition could range between $100 and $150, encompassing various collectibles and additional items.

Fans are anxiously awaiting more details, especially with the expected release of the second trailer for GTA 6. This new trailer could potentially signal the beginning of pre-orders, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to reserve their copies of the much-anticipated game before its official release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!