GTA 6, the highly anticipated next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, is reportedly under development and could be announced by Rockstar Games' parent company, Take Two, during an upcoming investors call on May 17th, according to multiple claims from within the gaming industry. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the new game, and if the reports are true, the announcement could finally confirm its release.

Hip Hop Gamer's recent tweet, featuring a photo of himself with Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, included a string of incoherent sentences. However, amidst the confusion, he also mentioned that "Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a forever moment to remember." This has led to speculation that Hip Hop Gamer may have some insider information on the game or even be involved in it in some capacity, stirring excitement among gamers eagerly anticipating the release of GTA 6.

Tez2, a well-known insider with a track record of leaking information on Rockstar Games, has recently hinted that the annual Summer Update for GTA Online may offer some teasers about the highly anticipated GTA 6, which is also stylized as GTA VI.

For years, the gaming community has been eagerly anticipating a new GTA game, especially after the immersive experience and stunning visuals of GTA V, which was released a decade ago. As the wait for the new game continues, speculations are running wild, and any potential clues about GTA 6 are being closely examined and dissected by fans.