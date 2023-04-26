GTA 6 could be announced on May 17: Report

GTA 6, the highly anticipated next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, is reportedly under development and could be announced by Rockstar Games' parent company, Take Two, during an upcoming investors call on May 17th, according to multiple claims from within the gaming industry. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the new game, and if the reports are true, the announcement could finally confirm its release.

