GTA 6 could redefine gaming with enhanced NPC interactions and AI influenced gameplay: Report
Take-Two Interactive CEO expresses optimism about the potential of generative AI in gaming, hinting at enhanced NPC interactions in GTA 6. Leaks suggest the game may feature two playable protagonists and improved traffic flow, with vehicles navigating sensibly.
Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the launch date for GTA 6, but it is confirmed that its trailer will arrive next month, aligning with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message