Take-Two Interactive CEO expresses optimism about the potential of generative AI in gaming, hinting at enhanced NPC interactions in GTA 6. Leaks suggest the game may feature two playable protagonists and improved traffic flow, with vehicles navigating sensibly.

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the launch date for GTA 6, but it is confirmed that its trailer will arrive next month, aligning with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

The tech world has witnessed significant advancements in the field of AI over recent months. Addressing the role of generative AI in gaming, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expresses optimism that it could enhance interactions with non-playable characters (NPCs).

During an interview with Inverse, Zelnick commented, "Everyone's working on that. You're a playable character, you're interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun."

According to the report, GTA 6 may include enhanced NPC interactions, incorporating generative AI. Similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, NPCs might engage in actual conversations and follow daily routines instead of remaining static.

AI could also influence the reactions of other players in GTA 6. Leaks have suggested that the game might showcase two playable protagonists - Jason and Lucia. When the player is in control of one protagonist, the other is said to independently navigate the map instead of merely trailing the player, reported HT Tech.

The implementation of AI could lead to improved traffic flow in GTA 6, with vehicles navigating the city sensibly rather than driving aimlessly. It is crucial to emphasize that all this information remains speculative and stems from the significant GTA 6 leak in February. Only the official release of the trailer and the game will reveal details about GTA 6, anticipated to launch in December.

Moreover, the leak suggests an action-packed adventure awaits players, complete with a diverse array of weapons and tools. As we eagerly await the release of the GTA 6 trailer next month, explore the potential weaponry and tools that could be featured in the game.

As per leaked information, GTA 6 is anticipated to include an auto-dialer, pool cue, and a range of golf clubs, including driver, putter, wedge, and iron. Players might also find a crowbar and a cut-off tool handy for unlocking chained doors, fences, and containers.



